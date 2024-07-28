Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time

Instagram Celebrity

Jennifer Garner's first-ever experience at the San Diego Comic-Con turned into an unforgettable adventure filled with unexpected twists and turns, especially when she found herself trapped in an elevator.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Comic-Con San Diego 2024 marked a special occasion for actress Jennifer Garner as she returned to her iconic role of Elektra in the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie. Garner, 52, attended the convention to promote the film alongside costars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, what should have been a straightforward event became an impromptu escapade when Garner got stuck in an elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Garner documented her hour-plus ordeal through a series of Instagram videos. "Hey guys, we're stuck on this elevator. I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool," she quipped in the first clip, two minutes into the ordeal. She humorously noted that she would look for stairs in the future, highlighting it was her first Comic-Con experience.

Over the next hour and twelve minutes, Garner shared updates on her status inside the elevator. At 11 minutes, she noted it was getting "toasty" and she was "shvitzing," adding that she "needed to blot." By the 41.5-minute mark, Garner took charge and began a round of "99 Bottles of Beer" to lighten the mood.

In a humorous twist, she remarked, "Don't cut the blue wire," referencing advice heard in sitcoms like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" or "The Office." As the clock reached one hour, lights began to flicker inside the elevator, and Garner started singing Madonna's "Like a Prayer," creating a surreal yet entertaining scene.

Finally, at 1 hour and 12 minutes, first responders arrived, prying the elevator doors open to cheers from Garner and her fellow passengers. "Yayyyyy," Garner exclaimed in relief as they were finally freed.