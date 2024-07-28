Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage

Movie

Get ready for an exciting journey with Marvel's first family as they leap into a retro-futuristic 1960s in the much-anticipated reboot, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios made waves at San Diego Comic-Con with the introduction of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps". This reboot, set in an alternate 1960s New York City, promises a unique blend of retro and futuristic elements, much like a Jack Kirby comic brought to life. While no new artwork was revealed, fans were treated to exclusive test footage showcasing the heroes preparing for a space mission, alongside glimpses of a comic-accurate Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman, alongside the star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), ensured that their version of the Fantastic Four stands out by sidestepping the traditional origin story.

"One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," Shakman told Entertainment Weekly. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is we're not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]."

This decision intends to offer a fresh take on the iconic characters, starting the narrative where other adaptations might end. This effort to differentiate is echoed by Moss-Bachrach who deliberately avoided the previous cinematic iterations of the Fantastic Four, emphasizing the creation of a unique story.

Alongside Pedro Pascal and crew, viewers can look forward to Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, with additional roles played by Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne. Ralph Ineson is slated to menace as Galactus, ensuring a formidable lineup of characters.

With the film set for a July 25, 2025 release, excitement is building for what promises to be a crucial kick-off to Phase 6 of the MCU. As Shakman put it, "Our movie is set in the '60s, kind of a retro-future '60s, and it's a lot about the space race and about voyaging out there." Marvel Studios confirmed that this first family of superheroes isn't confined to their retro timeline, as they will play pivotal roles in the upcoming Avengers films.