Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant

Firerose breaks her silence, talking about navigating a 'monumental' week while thanking her supporters after an audio featuring heated arguments with estranged husband leaked.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Australian singer-songwriter Firerose has addressed the public after a private conversation between her and estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus leaked online, revealing disturbing verbal abuse. An audio recording surfaced where a man, allegedly Cyrus, is heard berating Firerose over a delay to a Nicki Minaj concert performance in Tennessee, calling her derogatory names and yelling profanities.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 26, Firerose expressed gratitude for the support she has received. "This week has been monumental in many ways and I'm so appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support," she wrote.

She encouraged her followers to seek healing through resources and experts, mentioning Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist known for her work on narcissistic abuse. "I promise there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep educating yourself," she added.

Firerose breaks silence after Billy Ray Cyrus' rant

In the audio, Cyrus can be heard saying, "It's 9:15, you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago," followed by Firerose calmly responding that they could still make it on time. The exchange escalates with Cyrus demanding Firerose to "Shut the f*** up," while she pleaded, "Please stop screaming at me."

Cyrus addressed the leak through a cryptic Instagram story on July 24, where he claimed, "Hell yeah, I was at my wit's end... That's before I knew she was a fraud." He accused Firerose of deceiving him and attempting to exploit his career and family name.

His attorneys also stated, "Ms. Hodges is the person who made the recording without telling Mr. Cyrus that she was recording him... Of course, she was intentionally on her best behavior since she knew the recording was being made."

The couple, who got married in October 2023, is now in the process of divorce. Cyrus filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct, and is seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

As this personal drama continues to unfold, both sides remain entrenched in a contentious battle over their brief and tumultuous marriage.