Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Slams His 'Despicable' Conduct Amid Custody Battle With Grimes

The escalating custody battle between Elon Musk and Grimes has taken a troubling turn, as alarming accusations surface from Musk's estranged daughter and Grimes' family.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - The custody battle between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and musician Claire Elise Boucher, known widely as Grimes, has taken a dramatic and concerning turn. On July 27, Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, took to social media to make a series of alarming accusations against her father, claiming he is illegally keeping the couple's three children away from Grimes.

"Hello everyone, I'm going to forego my standard tone for this because this is important," began Vivian, 20, in an impassioned message. She detailed how her father has been "illegally and continuously" withholding the children from Grimes. This includes X Æ A-XII, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

According to Vivian, Elon Musk's actions are not only illegal but are causing potentially irreversible damage to the children's psyches, given the critical developmental period in their lives.

"While Elon has been irresponsibly partying across the ocean in the very country he's spitting contemptuous poison about, Grimes' children are stuck in a house thousands of miles away without their mother," she added.

Vivian described Elon Musk's behavior as "despicable" and a "form of abuse," urging that it must end immediately. She emphasized the significant impact this situation is having, given that Musk allegedly does not have the custody rights to be withholding the children from their mother.

Furthermore, Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, joined in the plea through social media. She described how family plans were derailed because of Musk's refusal to allow the children to travel, even as he appeared on television at the Olympics in Paris. Sandy conveyed her distress over the cancellation of a visit that would have allowed her 93-year-old mother, who is in end-of-life palliative care, the opportunity to see her great-grandchildren one last time.

In a heartfelt message, Sandy wrote, "I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week." She urged Musk to return the children to their mother and allow them to visit their great-grandmother, stressing that "family is priceless."

The situation is further complicated by Musk's recent public statements about Vivian, claiming she was "dead, killed by the woke mind virus" after her transition. Grimes has shown her support for Vivian amid the ongoing turmoil.

As the legal and emotional complexities of this dispute continue to unfold, the well-being of the children remains at the forefront of the concerns expressed by Vivian and Sandy. Their public appeals, highlighting accusations of wrongdoing and emotional distress, cast a significant spotlight on the high-stakes custody battle between one of the world's most prominent tech figures and a respected artist.