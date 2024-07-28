 
Rita Ora Rushed to Hospital After Performing in Rain, Forced to Scrap Hungary Show
Hours before taking the stage, Rita Ora announces decision to cancel her performance in Hungary due to a sudden health setback which landed her in a hospital.

  • Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pop sensation Rita Ora, aged 33, has been forced to cancel her much-anticipated performance at Campus Fesztival in Debrecen, Hungary. Just hours before she was scheduled to perform, Rita spent the night in a Budapest hospital and, upon doctors' orders, needed to avoid the limelight and rest thoroughly.

Rita took to her Instagram to share the abrupt news with her 16.1 million followers. She penned a heartfelt message, expressing her regret, "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztival tonight."

Although she didn't specify the details of her health condition, she made it clear that resting was imperative for her recovery, "Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders."

Rita Ora apologizes for Hungary show cancellation

Rita Ora apologizes for Hungary show cancellation

The cancellation reverberated across social media, with many fans, affectionately termed as "Ritabots", wishing her a speedy recovery. Comments flooded in, such as, "Get well soon queen" and "omg get well soon, reets. we love you. take care."

The Campus Fesztival organizers also conveyed their disappointment and issued a statement, "Her crew has been working since dawn to set up the show... we are devastated by the news too." They mentioned that the main stage's program would be reorganized soon and wished Rita a swift recovery.

This health setback comes shortly after Rita Ora had braved the rain during an impressive performance in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she entertained a crowd of 50,000 people. Dressed in a glamorous silver bra and chromed fuchsia mini shorts, complemented by a leopard print belt and fishnet tights, she showcased her impeccable dance moves and vocal prowess.

On the personal front, Rita Ora recently revealed details about her marriage to filmmaker Taika Waititi. During her appearance on Apple Music 1's "The Rebecca Judd Show", she discussed their impromptu ceremony that took place at their home in Los Angeles, planned in just two weeks.

"I forced him to put a ring on it. I don't think I'll ever get used to it. It's good though, because that's my guy. We create together, we inspire each other, we have a lot of plans to do so many projects together," she gushed.

While fans are understandably disappointed by the recent cancellation, all eyes are on Rita's next scheduled performance on August 16 during the Lovestream Festival in Slovakia. Until then, her fans are earnestly hoping for her swift recovery and return to the stage.

