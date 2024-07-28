Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Fourth Child Is a Boy

Cover Images/CelebrityPhotosUK Celebrity

In an emotional interview, Ryan Reynolds offers a new tidbit about his newest family member and his advocacy for mental health is a testament to his depth of character and compassion.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds recently shared a heartwarming update about his family, confirming the sex of his fourth child with wife Blake Lively during a touching conversation with John Bell, founder of the non-profit organization Walking 4 Hope. This announcement came days after the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star revealed the name of his youngest child, Olin.

The couple, who already share three daughters - James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 - welcomed Olin in early 2023, keeping his birth details under wraps until now. Reynolds, moved by Bell's journey of establishing Walking 4 Hope after the tragic death of his son Jake, shared his own experience as a father during an interview posted on social media on July 26.

Jake Bell, a fervent fan of Reynolds' character Deadpool, inspired his father John to create Walking 4 Hope to aid families and young individuals grappling with life's pressures. "What I do now keeps me alive daily because I've made my peace with death. I'm gonna be reunited with him at some point but it damn right ain't now," John said in the interview shared by Reynolds.

Reynolds expressed his gratitude, saying, "The resilience it takes to put one foot in front of the other, as many times as you've done it, and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful. I'm very grateful that you shared his story." The actor added, "I want to share with you that I too have a son, and if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job."

During the New York City premiere of "Deadpool and Wolverine" on July 22, Reynolds first publicly named his son Olin, thanking his family for their support and presence. "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," Reynolds said.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life."

Blake Lively also made a cameo appearance as Lady Deadpool, and their children participated in the film as younger Deadpool variants, underscoring the family's tight-knit bond.