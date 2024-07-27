 
Comic-Con 2024: 'Alien: Romulus' Spooks Attendees With Terrifying Footage
Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con experience the thrills and horrors of the upcoming 'Alien' installment 'Alien: Romulus' which is set to hit theaters on August 16.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - At San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, attendees were treated to a thrilling showcase of "Alien: Romulus", the latest installment in the iconic "Alien" franchise. Director Fede Alvarez and cast members Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu appeared to discuss the film, which hits theaters on August 16.

"Alien: Romulus" takes place between Ridley Scott's "Alien" and James Cameron's "Aliens" featuring a group of young colonists confronting the terrifying Xenomorphs. Three new clips showcased the blend of science fiction and horror in the film, including glimpses of alien pods hatching, a character's gruesome chestburster experience, and a Xenomorph breakout.

To the audience's delight and horror, the presentation culminated in a live-action skit. As Alvarez discussed nightmares about the aliens, the exhibit hall went dark, and red lights and sirens blared. Animatronic facehuggers scuttled across the stage, followed by a chestburster actor succumbing to the alien. The ultimate cliffhanger showed Spaeny's character facing a fully formed Xenomorph.

All attendees received alien facehugger masks and posed for a group photo with the cast and Alvarez. Ridley Scott and Guillermo del Toro appeared via video to congratulate the team, who expressed the pressure and excitement behind joining the "Alien" universe. Alvarez praised the original "Alien" as his favorite but noted that "AVPR: Aliens vs Predator - Requiem" was not as well-received.

The cast emphasized the effort to dissociate from the pressure of the franchise and bring fresh faces to the cast. Alvarez stated that he chose the actors based on their ability to create emotional connections, highlighting the theme of siblinghood in "Alien: Romulus". The film also explores the psychosexual elements of the original "Alien".

