A$AP Rocky May Hit Back at Drake in New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'

A$AP Rocky's long-awaited album titled 'Don't Be Dumb', which is expected to feature a diss track aimed at his nemesis, the Canadian star, is set to drop on August 30.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hot 97's DJ Kast One claims to have heard the upcoming album and revealed that A$AP Rocky directly addresses "a lot of the main topics happening right now," including the beef with Drake. Despite initially being hesitant to confirm, Kast One later stated that Rocky will "cement" his presence on Drake's "list" with his disses.

This beef began last November when Drake appeared to diss Rihanna on his track "Fear of Heights". Rocky retaliated on a Kid Cudi song and later on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Show of Hands". Drake responded with a diss on "Family Matters", calling out Rocky's real name and referencing his relationship with Rihanna.

Kast One asserts that Rocky's response on "Don't Be Dumb" will be significant. "Let's just say, the list keeps going on strong," he said. This indicates that Rocky may not only address the existing issues between them but also introduce new points of contention.

Rocky previously dissed Drake on "Show of Hands", referencing Drake's son's mother and implying that he slept with her before Drake. However, fans generally agreed that Rocky's criticisms were weak, given Drake's own romantic history with Rihanna.

With the release of "Don't Be Dumb" approaching, the pressure is on for Rocky to deliver a compelling diss track that can match or surpass Drake's previous efforts. Whether Rocky can effectively fire back at Drake remains to be seen, but it is clear that the beef is far from over.