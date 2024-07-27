Rod Stewart Has 'No Fear' of Death as He Approaches 80th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the legendary singer reflects on his life and career ahead of his 80th birthday, vowing to continue partying and performing for years to come.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rod Stewart has revealed that he has "no fear" about death as he approaches his 80th birthday in January, 2025, adding that he aims to stick around for another 15 years, but acknowledges that his "days are numbered."

Despite his advancing age, the rocker insists he has no desire to tone down his rock 'n' roll lifestyle. He recently began his final Las Vegas residency, and he promises to continue performing and partying into his 90s.

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear," Stewart told The Sun. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."

Stewart has experienced both prostate and thyroid cancer, which has made him more aware of his health. However, he takes no prescription medications, relying on his trainer and a healthy lifestyle to stay fit.

The singer is also working on building a running track at his Essex mansion to break the world record for the 100m sprint in his age group.

While leaving Las Vegas, where he sold out almost every night, Stewart may soon be back on stage for a potential U.K. tour with Jools Holland, as well as a joint album due out in 2024.

For his 80th birthday party, Stewart plans to celebrate with his wife, Penny Lancaster, and his eight children.

Despite his age, Stewart remains an energetic performer, known for his elaborate stage shows. He says he still enjoys the "mad" parties after each show, along with his musicians and dancers. "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s, but no, you think I just have water on my rider? You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate," he said.

When asked for the secret to a happy relationship, Stewart said honesty, communication, and avoiding arguments before bed are key. He praised his wife Penny as "amazing."