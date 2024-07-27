Donald Trump Removes Ear Bandage, Shows No Sign of Injury Despite Assassination Attempt

Instagram Celebrity

The Republican presidential nominee is seen without a bandage for the first time since the shooting during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after FBI confirms that he was struck with a bullet.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has removed his ear bandage after the assassination attempt. The former U.S. president stepped out in public without the bandage on his ear for the first time on Friday, July 26, nearly two weeks after the shooting.

Photos from his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday have circulated online. It can clearly be seen that there's no major scarring/scabbing on his right ear despite his former doctor Ronny Jackson previously saying that the bullet blew off part of his ear.

Jackson, who served as the White House's top doctor under the Trump administration, told NBC News a few days after the shooting that he had examined Trump personally. "The bullet took the top of his ear off as it passed through," the doctor also said on "The Benny Show".

He, however, noted that Trump didn't need a surgery for the injury as it would heal itself overtime. "It's gonna be fine," Jackson assured.

Explaining his appearance without the bandage anymore, Trump said at an event by the conservative Christian organization Turning Point Action in Florida on Friday, "As I think you can see, I've recovered well and, in fact, just took off the last bandage off of my ear."

"I took it off for this group," he claimed. "I don’t know why I did that for this group, but, that's it. I think that’s it, I hope that's it."

Trump removed the bandage after FBI Director Christopher Wray said when testifying in front of Congress on Wednesday that "there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear."

However, Trump insisted that he was hit by a bullet. "No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel," he posted on Truth Social. "The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"

In a statement released on Friday, July 26, the agency clarified, "What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject's rifle."