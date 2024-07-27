 
Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms
Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP
After conflicting accounts, the FBI has definitively confirmed that former President Donald Trump was hit by a bullet during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - The FBI has confirmed that Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. In a statement released on Friday, July 26, the agency stated, "What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject's rifle."

The confirmation comes after days of ambiguity and conflicting accounts surrounding Trump's injuries. FBI Director Christopher Wray had previously testified before Congress that there was "some question" about whether a bullet or shrapnel had hit Trump's ear. However, Trump vehemently disputed this suggestion, insisting that he had been hit by a bullet.

Trump himself has vividly described the incident, saying he nearly died and that the bullet hit his ear hard. He has also vowed to return to Butler to host a rally honoring the victim of the shooting, Corey Comperatore.

The FBI's statement also confirmed that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that the agency's Shooting Reconstruction Team is examining bullet fragments and other evidence from the scene.

Trump has hit back at Director Wray's initial comments, accusing the FBI of being biased against him. He has also suggested that the bureau has lost the confidence of the American people.

The shooting and subsequent investigation have raised concerns about political violence and the safety of public figures. The FBI has been under scrutiny for its handling of the assassination attempt, and its conflicting statements about Trump's injuries have further fueled speculation and conspiracy theories.

As the investigation continues, the FBI's definitive confirmation of Trump's bullet wound will likely help to quell some of the uncertainty and speculation surrounding the incident. However, it is likely that the political firestorm surrounding the assassination attempt will continue, with Trump and his allies casting doubt on the FBI's credibility while law enforcement officials defend their actions and assure the public of their commitment to justice.

