'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Dodges Question About Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Love Island USA" star Leah Kateb was seemingly uncomfortable when asked about Kanye West. The breakout star of the series awkwardly avoided question about her dating rumor with the rapper when appearing on "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

In the Friday, July 26 episode of the show, host Alex Cooper asked Leah, "There are rumors in LA that you dated Kanye West, can you confirm or deny?" In response to the inquiry, the 29-year-old was seemingly nervous and hesitant while looking off-camera, to the side and paused.

Her reaction prompted Alex to end the awkward pause by asking, "Should I move on?" The TV star gladly accepted the offer. "Can you?" the brunette beauty of Persian replied with a laugh before joking, "Ask me more about [Rob Rausch]. Suddenly, I want to talk about him. Suddenly, I would like to talk about Rob more."

It's unclear how the dating rumors between Leah and Ye started, but she lives in Calabasas, Calif. It should be noted that the "Vultures" rapper owns a $2.2 million ranch in the area. There's also no information when the rumors emerged as the Chicago star is now married to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori.

As for Leah, she is currently dating her "Love Island" co-star Miguel Harichi. Leah was initially paired with Rob, though he dropped her twice. Leah and Miguel eventually made it to the finals though the couple failed to come out as the winner of the show's season 6 as the title went to Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

While Leah and Migue are still together, her ex Rob appeared to have trouble in paradise with Andrea Carmona. "I've been talking to her a little bit, but it's not like - I think, I think once again, it's probably better if we just kind of keep our distance for now," the Alabama-based heartthrob said on "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday.