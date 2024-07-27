J.D. Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comments, Draws Backlash

Cover Images/CNP/INSTARimages Celebrity

The Republican vice presidential candidate has doubled down on his controversial remarks calling Democratic leaders 'childless cat ladies,' sparking further backlash.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) has defended his 2021 comments accusing Democratic leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, of being "childless cat ladies" who want to "make the rest of the country miserable."

On Friday, July 26, Vance told Megyn Kelly he stands by the comments he made while running for the Senate. While acknowledging he used sarcasm, he argued that he believes having children changes one's perspective "in a profound way."

Vance criticized Democrats for becoming "anti-family" over the past five to 10 years, citing their support for liberal commentary on the downsides of having children and policies such as masking toddlers during the pandemic and opposing the expansion of the child tax credit.

"The substance of what I said," Vance said, "is that our society has become skeptical and even hateful towards the idea of having kids." He emphasized that his criticism was not directed at individuals who cannot have children due to biological or medical reasons.

Vance's comments drew widespread criticism, including from actor Jennifer Aniston, who shared a statement supporting her daughter, Ella Emhoff, who is Harris' stepdaughter. Ella wrote, "How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?"

Vance dismissed such criticism as "disgusting" but expressed support for his daughter's potential fertility struggles if they were to arise. He stated, "I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing."

Despite the backlash, Vance refused to take back his statements. He maintained that people without children have less of a stake in the country's future and that Democrats' policies reflect an "anti-child" agenda.