'Gremlins: The Wild Batch' Season 2 Adds Simu Liu

The second season of Max's animated prequel series is set to premiere on October 3 and will feature new additions to the cast, including the Marvel actor and John Glover.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Gremlins: The Wild Batch" season 2 has welcomed Simu Liu to its main cast. Liu will play Chang, a charming bootlegger from a powerful San Francisco Chinatown family who has spent time in Alcatraz. He will join Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from Shanghai to San Francisco, facing new supernatural creatures and enigmatic characters.

Joining Liu as a guest voice is John Glover, who will reprise his role as eccentric billionaire Daniel Clamp from the Gremlins film sequel. Executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay hint that viewers may learn more about the Clamp family ancestry in this season.

The series has also added several guest stars, including Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu and Jimmy O. Yang. The returning voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh and George Takei.

"Gremlins: The Wild Batch" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Stephen Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register, and Tze Chun serve as executive producers.