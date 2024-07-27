 
Comic-Con 2024: Season 3 of 'From' Unveiled with New Trailer and Premiere Date
It has been revealed that the MGM+ sci-fi horror series 'From' will return for its third season on September 22, bringing new cast members and terrifying horrors.

AceShowbiz - Unraveling the mystery of a nightmarish town, "From" follows unwilling residents trapped by the surrounding forest's deadly creatures. In Season 3, escape becomes a tantalizing possibility as the townspeople confront the town's true nature and unite against the myriad horrors.

The ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

Robert Joy joins as Henry, a seasoned curmudgeon, while Samantha Brown portrays Acosta, a rookie police officer facing a daunting challenge.

Created by John Griffin and executive produced by Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Lindsay Dunn, and Adrienne Erickson, "From" is internationally distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Watch the thrilling season 3 trailer above, showcasing the characters' fight for survival and the secrets that lie in wait within the town of nightmares.

