Comic-Con 2024: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Stars Tease a 'More Mature' Season 2

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' cast reveals their excitement for the upcoming season, which will follow the events of 'The Sea of Monsters' and feature a more mature tone.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 2 is still in its early stages of preparation, but the show's young stars are already hinting at what fans can expect. Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) shared their thoughts with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con.

Despite not having received scripts yet, the cast has been discussing their characters' arcs for the season, and they have already noticed a shift in tone. "It feels older," Scobell said. "It feels comfortable, but different."

"It feels more mature," Jeffries added. "It's definitely hyped up some."

Season 2 will adapt the second book in Rick Riordan's series, "The Sea of Monsters", which sees Percy and his friends embarking on a perilous journey into the titular ocean to find the Golden Fleece. The book marks a transition to a more mature tone, and the Disney+ adaptation is expected to follow suit.

Scobell, who plays the son of the Greek sea god Poseidon, has already gained experience filming underwater in season 1. He expressed his excitement for further underwater scenes in season 2. "The underwater scenes were super fun for me to film," Scobell said. "I would come up only every 20 minutes because I was on oxygen tanks."

Season 2 will also introduce new characters, including Percy's half-brother Tyson, a young Cyclops. Daniel Diemer has been cast as Tyson, and the cast expressed their enthusiasm for working with him. "We've been working with him so much during prep," Scobell said. "You guys are gonna love him."

In addition to discussing the season's tone, the cast also revealed that they are undergoing intense pre-season training. "A lot of going over the scripts and a lot of stunt training," Scobell said. "We haven't done it yet, but we're going to do some underwater training, some stuff in the pool. So much meetings, stuff about the plot and the script."

Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is set to begin production later this summer. Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.