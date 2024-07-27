Comic-Con 2024: 'The Boys' Spinoff Fronted by Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash Gets Series Order

Instagram TV

'The Boys' fans get ready to plunge into a dark, gritty narrative with 'Vought Rising', the latest prequel series that promises to uncover the sinister origins of your favorite anti-superhero universe.

AceShowbiz - "The Boys" universe is expanding with an exciting prequel series titled "Vought Rising," starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Announced at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Ackles made a surprise appearance while Cash joined via video to unveil this thrilling new addition.

Fans will be treated to the return of Soldier Boy and Stormfront, whose twisted backstories will be explored in detail. Set in the 1950s, "Vought Rising" will delve into the early days of Vought International.

Showrunner Paul Grellong and "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke teased a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought." They promised a "salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

This series marks a significant milestone in "The Boys" franchise, which has already captivated audiences with the animated anthology "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and the college-set spinoff "Gen V," among others.

A Spanish-language spinoff set in Mexico City is also in development. Vought Rising will expand on the backstories of key characters and provide deeper context to the overarching narrative of The Boys.

Ackles' character, Soldier Boy, first appeared in Season 3 of "The Boys" and returned in a cameo during the Season 4 finale. He will rejoin the cast as a series regular for the show's fifth and final season. Meanwhile, Cash's Stormfront has had a tumultuous journey, unveiling her Nazi ties before her character met a grim end in Season 2.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, "Vought Rising" will also be backed by a powerhouse of executive producers including Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Neal H. Moritz. This prequel series will give Ackles a unique opportunity to headlining two major ongoing series, as he is also set to star in Prime Video's upcoming thriller drama "Countdown."

The world of "The Boys" has already attracted millions of viewers, and Vought Rising is poised to push the boundaries even further. With a compelling cast and a narrative steeped in the lore of its universe, this new series promises to be a must-watch for fans eager to uncover the dark roots of Vought International and the supes within it.