Sofia Vergara Apparently Introduces BF Justin Saliman to Son Manolo Months After Confirming Romance

The leading lady on Netflix's series 'Griselda' offers social media users a look at her fun getaway in Italy with the orthopedic surgeon and her 32-year-old son.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara seemingly is taking things between her and Dr. Justin Saliman serious. A few months after confirming her relationship with Justin, the actress portraying Griselda Blanco on "Griselda" appeared to have introduced her boyfriend to her son Manolo.

For the past few days, the 51-year-old actress/TV personality has been on a getaway in Italy with her loved ones, including Manolo and Justin. On Wednesday, July 24, she treated social media users to a series of photos from the fun vacation.

In one of the pictures on Instagram, it could be seen that Sofia was striking a pose with Manolo and Justin, who appeared to be getting along very well. She was photographed standing in between the two as they posed with film producer Luis Balaguer and other pals.

Justin was not shy to show his affection towards Sofia. He was caught on camera placing his hand on her waist. In the meantime, the "America's Got Talent" judge's son put his hand on his lower back.

Sofia appeared much younger than her actual age in her chic outfit, consisting of a white dress that came with blue patterns all over it. The dress, which was long enough to reach the floor and cover her shoes, came with a very low-cut design and attached belt on her stomach.

The former "Modern Family" star accessorized herself with a necklace, which featured a pendant on its end, bracelet and ring. She also carried a black clutch in one of her hands. In addition, she styled her long dark-colored hair in a simple straight hairdo and let it loose.

As for Justin, the orthopedic surgeon looked clean with a beige polo top. He also sported a pair of long black pants and brown shoes. Similarly, Manolo went with a black-and-white ensemble. The 32-year-old entrepreneur wore a long-sleeved white shirt, a pair of black trousers and white sneakers.

Sofia and Justin sparked dating speculations after hanging out in Beverly Hills, California on October 20, 2023. Since then, they have continued making public appearances together. She confirmed their romantic relationship in April.