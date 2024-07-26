Ice Spice Clarifies Relationship Status With Central Cee After He's Accused of Cheating

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'In Ha Mood' raptress seemingly responded to Madeline Argy's allegations that her rapper ex cheated on her with the Bronx femcee, Ice addresses their dating rumors.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice has broken her silence on her dating rumors with Central Cee. Weeks after igniting the romance speculation linking her to the British artist, the four-time Grammy-nominated star has clarified their relationship status.

The Best New Artist nominee at the 2024 Grammy Awards finally came clean about her relationship with Central while speaking to Rolling Stone for the magazine's latest cover story, published on Thursday, July 25. Confirming that she's currently single, she said that the talks surrounding her and the U.K. rapper were just rumors.

"We've been friends since 'Munch' came out, honestly," the 24-year-old said of her "Did It First" collaborator. Noting that her relationship with Central is purely platonic, she added, "We're just twins."

Cee and Spice first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together in London in early July, before they released their joint track. At the time, they were seen shopping together and cruising around the town in his Lamborghini. While the duo's sightings quickly sparked dating rumors, some people were dismissive and already suspected that it was just PR stunt.

They later released their joint track "Did It First", on which they rap about risky relationships, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Around the same time the song was released, Central's ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy accused him of cheating on her with the Bronx native.

In response to the cheating allegations, Ice has seemingly been sending subtle messages to Madeline. She posted a TikTok of herself doing pushups with the caption, "mood after takin ha manzzz," which Madeline replied to with a simple "WHY." Ice has also posted a deleted TikTok of herself doing push ups, leading to speculation that she was mocking Madeline.