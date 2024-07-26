'Chicago Fire' Hires Dermot Mulroney as New Fire Chief

Cover Images/Janet Mayer TV

The Academy Award-nominated actor has been cast as the newest fire chief in the upcoming season of NBC's hit firefighter drama 'Chicago Fire' after Eamonn Walker's exit at the end of season 12.

AceShowbiz - Academy Award-nominated actor Dermot Mulroney is joining the cast of "Chicago Fire" for its 13th season as Chief Dom Pascal. The announcement comes after Eamonn Walker, who played Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons, exited the show as a series regular at the end of season 12.

Mulroney's Chief Pascal is described as a cheerful person who brings a different leadership style to Firehouse 51 compared to his predecessor. According to sources close to the production, Pascal began his career with the Chicago Fire Department but has spent the last decade as a chief in Miami.

The casting of Mulroney as the new chief may come as a surprise to some fans, as Boden had initially tapped veteran firefighter Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. However, Eigenberg has indicated that he feels Herrmann may not be ready for the role.

Walker's Boden left "Chicago Fire" after being promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department. His character may return as a guest star in future seasons.

Mulroney is known for his roles in films such as "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "August: Osage County". He has also appeared in television series including "Secret Invasion", "The Righteous Gemstones" and "Station 19".

"Chicago Fire" also stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon. The series returns for its 13th season on NBC on September 25.