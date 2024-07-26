 
'Chicago Fire' Hires Dermot Mulroney as New Fire Chief
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
TV

The Academy Award-nominated actor has been cast as the newest fire chief in the upcoming season of NBC's hit firefighter drama 'Chicago Fire' after Eamonn Walker's exit at the end of season 12.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Academy Award-nominated actor Dermot Mulroney is joining the cast of "Chicago Fire" for its 13th season as Chief Dom Pascal. The announcement comes after Eamonn Walker, who played Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons, exited the show as a series regular at the end of season 12.

Mulroney's Chief Pascal is described as a cheerful person who brings a different leadership style to Firehouse 51 compared to his predecessor. According to sources close to the production, Pascal began his career with the Chicago Fire Department but has spent the last decade as a chief in Miami.

The casting of Mulroney as the new chief may come as a surprise to some fans, as Boden had initially tapped veteran firefighter Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. However, Eigenberg has indicated that he feels Herrmann may not be ready for the role.

  Editors' Pick

Walker's Boden left "Chicago Fire" after being promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department. His character may return as a guest star in future seasons.

Mulroney is known for his roles in films such as "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "August: Osage County". He has also appeared in television series including "Secret Invasion", "The Righteous Gemstones" and "Station 19".

"Chicago Fire" also stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon. The series returns for its 13th season on NBC on September 25.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jocelyn Hudon Promoted to Series Regular on 'Chicago Fire'

Jocelyn Hudon Promoted to Series Regular on 'Chicago Fire'

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production After Gunman Shoots at People Near Set

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production After Gunman Shoots at People Near Set

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy
  • Jul 28, 2024

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday
  • Jul 28, 2024

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday

Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split
  • Jul 28, 2024

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split