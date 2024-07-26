 
Jenna Bush Hager Shocks 'Today' Co-Host Hoda Kotb With Prank Call
Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages
TV

In a new episode of 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', Hager pulls a hilarious prank on her co-host during a live broadcast while pretending to need her to fill in as a guest host.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - While co-hosting "Today with Hoda & Jenna]" with Donna Farizan, Jenna Bush Hager decided to prank call Hoda Kotb, who is currently covering the 2024 Paris Olympics. Inspired by Billie Eilish's recent prank call on her celebrity friends, Hager attempted to make it appear as if she desperately needed Kotb's assistance.

However, the first call was met with a busy tone, leaving Hager concerned. On the second call, Kotb answered with a snarky response, asking, "What the hell are you doing?"

Hager quickly informed Kotb that she was on air and pretended to have an emergency, claiming that Farizan had left and she had no co-host. She pleaded with Kotb to join her via FaceTime.

  Editors' Pick

Initially, Kotb seemed confused, but she eventually agreed to FaceTime. However, Hager cut her off to reveal that it was just a prank, saying, "Wait, I love you! JK [just kidding]!" Farizan then chimed in, adding, "It was a prank! We wanted to see what a good friend you are, and it turns out you're the best!"

Kotb took the prank in good humor, but also praised Hager and Farizan for their creativity. She also shared her enthusiasm for covering the Olympics and praised Hoda Kotb for her unwavering support.

As of now, it is unclear when Kotb will return to "Today", as she will continue to cover the Olympics in Paris. The 2024 Summer Olympics will conclude on August 11.

