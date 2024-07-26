 
Comic-Con 2024: 'Outlander' Prequel Wraps Season 1 Filming
The highly anticipated 'Outlander' prequel series has completed filming its first season and unveiled additional cast members for pivotal young characters.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore announced at San Diego Comic-Con that "Blood of My Blood" has "wrapped filming," indicating the completion of its first season. The "Outlander" series will introduce the parents of Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser, exploring their love stories in parallel time periods.

The prequel will feature Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, Hermoine Corfield as Julia Mortiston, Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, and Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie. Filming has taken place in World War I era England and the 18th Century Scottish Highlands, mirroring the settings of the original show.

Confirming the series' end, Moore stated that the final note of "Outlander" will be determined by current showrunner Matt Roberts. Moore also revealed that Roberts will pen the series finale.

"Blood of My Blood" will consist of 10 episodes in its inaugural season. Moore explained that the episode count resulted from a combination of factors, including network scheduling, budget, and practical considerations.

Additionally, the prequel series has cast four actors for younger versions of Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Dougal MacKenzie, Colum MacKenzie and Ned Gowan, originally played by Duncan LaCroix, Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis and Bill Paterson, respectively. These additions include Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Seamus McLean Ross and Conor MacNeill.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of "Blood of My Blood", expressed excitement for the new cast members to join the MacKenzie and Fraser clans.

"Blood of My Blood" is currently in production in Scotland, with plans for a 2025 release on Starz in the U.S. The series is executive produced by Moore, Maril Davis, and Roberts, with Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

