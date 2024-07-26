 
Comic-Con 2024: New 'Transformers One' Trailer Offers New Origin Story for the Iconic Robots
Paramount Pictures
Movie

Paramount Animation and Hasbro unveil a new trailer for the animated Transformers film that explores the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, promising a captivating tale of friendship, rivalry, and the future of the beloved franchise.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - At the grand stage of San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount Animation and Hasbro showcased the upcoming animated film "Transformers One", unveiling a brand-new trailer that invites audiences into the heart of Cybertron. This highly anticipated installment marks the beginning of a new continuity for the "Transformers" franchise, while honoring the legacy established by previous films and animated series.

"Transformers One" follows the origin story of Orion Pax, the future Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth), and D-16, the future Megatron (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry). The film delves into their humble beginnings as miners on Cybertron, working to extract Energon for their home world.

However, their destinies are forever altered when they receive their transformative powers, sparked by the noble Alpha Trion (Laurence Fishburne). Despite their initial struggles to master their new abilities, Orion, D-16, Elita (Scarlett Johansson), and B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key) must band together to change the course of Cybertron's history.

At the core of the film is the bond between Orion and D-16, which transforms from a camaraderie in the mines to a deep friendship that shapes their identities on the planet. Director Josh Cooley explains that their eventual rivalry becomes more poignant when they start as close companions.

  Editors' Pick

The film also boasts an impressive cast, including Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Steve Buscemi in an undisclosed role. Notably, Peter Cullen, the iconic voice of Optimus Prime since 1984, does not reprise his role, as Hemsworth portrays the younger and less experienced Orion Pax. This casting choice reflects the character's evolution throughout the film.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura praises Hemsworth's performance, along with Johansson and Cooley, for their exceptional vocal work. He notes the transformative power of Hemsworth's voice, which hints at Optimus Prime's future incarnation.

"Transformers One" promises a family-friendly adventure infused with humor and stunning animation from Industrial Light and Magic. It is a captivating exploration of the Transformers' origins, the complexities of their relationships, and the challenges that await them as they reshape the destiny of Cybertron. The film is scheduled for release in theatres on September 20.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
San Diego Comic-Con Unveils Schedule for 2024 Extravaganza

San Diego Comic-Con Unveils Schedule for 2024 Extravaganza

Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers One' Blasts Off to New Heights with Space-Launched Trailer

Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers One' Blasts Off to New Heights with Space-Launched Trailer

Latest News
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split
  • Jul 28, 2024

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin

Comic-Con 2024: Michelle Yeoh Back as Formidable Emperor in 'Star Trek: Section 31' Teaser Trailer
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Michelle Yeoh Back as Formidable Emperor in 'Star Trek: Section 31' Teaser Trailer

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively

Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant
  • Jul 28, 2024

Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant

DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back
  • Jul 28, 2024

DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back