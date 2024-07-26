Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Ride in Style in New 'Freaky Friday 2' Set Photos

Instagram Movie

The on-screen daughter-mother duo seem to be in good spirits during the filming in Downtown Los Angeles, waving and flashing peace signs to fans from a red convertible.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis cruise around the town as they continue filming "Freaky Friday 2". Being hard at work on the set of the long-awaited sequel on Thursday, July 25, the two actresses were seen riding in style in a cherry red convertible.

The dynamic duo were photographed while filming a scene in Downtown Los Angeles, hopping in a stylish muscle car and speedily pulling away during multiple takes in the hot summer sun. Lohan was riding shotgun while Curtis was behind the wheel.

They didn't end up going that far before the director called "cut!" They stopped a little down the block and Curtis put the car in reverse to set up for another take. Still, they appeared to have fun, flashing peace signs and waving to fans. In between takes, a couple of production assistants ran over to hold umbrellas over the parked car, protecting the two stars from the sunlight.

Also standing out during the filming were Lohan and Curtis' flashy outfits. The "Mean Girls" actress rocked a strapless red dress over a dark gray skirt with sunglasses on as her hair was up in a bun. She added a black choker during another shot as she held her cell phone and a bottle of VOSS water.

Curtis, meanwhile, sported a denim suit with a large black waistband wrapped around her torso. She pinned her medium-length gray hair with an accessory and rocked a pair of dark-tinted glasses.

During filming of another scene on Wednesday, Lohan and Curtis were spotted taking a joyride in a yellow convertible Ford Bronco in the streets. The 38-year-old actress donned a casual outfit that consisted of a graphic T-shirt and ripped denim shorts, while her 65-year-old co-star still wore the same denim ensemble.

In "Freaky Friday 2", Lohan reprises her role as Anna Coleman, and Curtis returns as Tess Coleman, Anna's mother. Mark Harmon returns as Ryan, Tess' husband and Anna's stepfather, with Chad Michael Murray reprising his role as Jake. New additions to the cast include Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss. It is scheduled to be released theatrically in 2025 and will also be available to stream on Disney+.