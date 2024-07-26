Kamala Harris Makes Historic Appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Paramount+ TV

The Vice President becomes the first sitting VP to share a get-out-the-vote message on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars', sparking both praise and criticism from many.

AceShowbiz - Vice President Kamala Harris made history when she appeared on the season nine finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", becoming the first sitting Vice President to do so. In a poignant message, she urged viewers to make their voices heard at the polls in the upcoming 2024 election.

"Each day, we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack," said Harris, flanked by judges Michelle Visage, Jamal Sims, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones and Cheyenne Jackson. "Let's remember, no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at Vote.gov."

Harris' appearance was filmed before she launched her own presidential campaign and aired after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her. Some praised her for speaking out to younger audiences, while others criticized her for appearing on a reality show.

In a subsequent statement, Harris condemned the record number of anti-LGBTQ state bills introduced in state legislatures. "We're not having it. Not on our watch," she said.

While Harris' appearance on "Drag Race" was historic, it was not the first time a political figure had been featured on the show. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have also made appearances, using the platform to encourage voting.

Harris' appearance came just as she announced her intention to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. It marked a significant moment for the vice president and for the show, further solidifying its cultural relevance and impact.