Comic-Con 2024: 'Percy Jackson' Announces Daniel Diemer as Tyson for Season 2

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it's revealead that Diemer has landed the role of Tyson, Percy Jackson's half-brother, in season 2 of the Disney+ series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - The second season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" promises to be even more thrilling with the introduction of Tyson, one of the pivotal characters from Rick Riordan's beloved series. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Daniel Diemer has been cast to play Tyson, the half-Cyclops brother of Percy Jackson.

Author Rick Riordan appeared with a video message during the panel to break the news. "Daniel Diemer's enthusiasm and talent bring a whole new dimension to Tyson, and it's going to be incredible to see him in the second season," Riordan shared. Diemer himself, in a heartfelt video message, expressed his excitement, "I can't wait to bring Tyson to life and introduce him to you all. I've been a fan of the books since I was 10 years old."

Standing at 6'4", Diemer will surely display a towering presence as Tyson. Fans of the books will recall that Tyson is described as shy, awkward and endearing, qualities that Diemer is eager to portray. The character Tyson first appears in the second book, "The Sea of Monsters", where he meets Percy for the first time and their adventures begin.

The series' rising stars, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) and Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), showed immense enthusiasm about Diemer's casting. "We've wanted to talk about his casting as Tyson for ages," they shared, with a light-hearted mention of the height difference between Diemer and Scobell.

The second season will follow Percy's return to Camp Half-Blood one year after the events of the first season. The young demigod faces several challenging changes as his friendship with Annabeth evolves, Grover goes missing, and the camp comes under siege from Kronos' forces. As the synopsis reads, "Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

Production for season 2 is slated to begin in August in Vancouver, with a projected release on Disney+ in late 2025. Besides Diemer, the show continues to feature its stellar cast, including Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the late Lance Reddick among others.

Daniel Diemer's previous credits include Hulu's "Under the Bridge" and Netflix's "The Midnight Club". With his evident passion for Riordan's books and his talent, fans can look forward to seeing Tyson come to life in a way they've never seen before.