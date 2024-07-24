Kanye West Pictured Hiding Scantily-Clad Wife Bianca Censori During L.A. Outing

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'Gold Digger' rapper is seen attempting to hide his wife Bianca Censori, who flaunted her figure in her signature revealing outfit, during a new outing in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is a protective husband. The "Gold Digger" rapper was seen attempting to hide his wife Bianca Censori, who flaunted her figure in her signature revealing outfit, during a new outing in Los Angeles.

In photos taken on Monday, July 22, Ye gestured to the Yeezy architectural designer to hide behind him, covering her from the paparazzi's camera. The Australian native donned a sheer top with a matching skirt. She completed her style for the lunch outing with beige opaque tights, a beige cap and black heels.

As for Ye, the hip-hop star opted for an all-black look. The former husband of Kim Kardashian stepped out in a hooded sweatshirt, trousers and black sunglasses.

It's unknown why Ye acted protective, but Bianca sparked backlash for her barely-there outfit during an outing earlier this month. Back on July 12, she donned a skimpy bikini top that she paired with skin-tight, sheer boyshorts, clear heels and a camouflage-print baseball cap.

A few days later, Bianca opted for a more modest top during another lunch outing. She slipped into a skin-tight top while going braless. Bianca, however, skipped pants as she sported thong underwear and completed the style with a tan cap.

Meanwhile, it was said that more unnamed restaurants are considering banning the controversial couple due to Bianca's inappropriate outfits. "I wouldn't have them in my restaurant," one of the restaurant owners told Daily Mail. "Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?"

"No self-respecting restaurant owner or manager should be letting them enter with her dressed like that UNLESS they, in advance, pay to book out the whole restaurant so it is their own private venue while they are there," another added.