Alicia Vikander Confirms She Has Welcomed First Child With Michael Fassbender
The 'Lara Croft' actress breaks silence on being a first-time mother after she was seen carrying a baby during a family getaway with husband Michael Fassbender.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alicia Vikander has confirmed she gave birth to her first child with husband Michael Fassbender earlier this year (21).

The "Lara Croft" star, who has been photographed with a baby in recent months, gave no further details to People magazine, declining to share the baby's name, gender or date of birth, but she admitted she's loving motherhood so far.

"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she said. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

She did not divulge how her life has changed since giving birth, but did tell the magazine, "I think I'll wait with that (story). I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

Alicia and Michael, who wed in 2017, are famously guarded about their private lives, but they have both been photographed with a stroller and a bundled baby.

The Oscar winner previously admitted she expected having children would be "the greatest experience of my life."

Speaking in 2017 to Elle magazine, one month before exchanging vows with Michael, she shared, "I've always wanted kids. I've never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. And it's both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life."

Meanwhile, Michael Fassbender once explained why he's reluctant to talk about his personal life in interviews. "I'm not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I?," he said. "I might have been curious about actors' lives when I was growing up. That's human nature. We're all curious about a lot of things. But my curiosity didn't obligate them to tell me."

