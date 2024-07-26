'The Kardashians' Picked Up for Season 6 at Hulu

Hulu TV

AceShowbiz - Hulu is doubling down on its investment in reality television royalty. The streaming service has greenlit 20 additional episodes of "The Kardashians," ensuring at least one more season of the immensely popular series that offers a deep dive into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the Season 5 finale, which dropped on July 25. Season 5 debuted on May 23 and quickly became the most-watched unscripted series premiere of 2024 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ and Star+ in international markets, based on four days of streaming.

This season navigated various critical moments including Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy complications and a health scare for matriarch Kris Jenner, not to mention the ever-engaging intrafamily drama.

The series, known for its high-octane personal narratives and compelling family dynamics, is executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and showrunner Danielle King under the Fulwell 73 banner. Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie also serve as executive producers, emphasizing their hands-on role in shaping the content that fans eagerly consume.

Though Hulu has yet to provide a detailed plan for how these 20 new episodes will be spaced out, if the pattern of 10-episode seasons holds, fans could see two more seasons in the pipeline. Since transitioning from E!, where "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ran for 14 years and 20 seasons, the Hulu reboot has managed to capture a significant portion of the streamer's audience.

Interestingly, Kim Kardashian has other irons in the fire as well. She will soon grace another Hulu project, a legal drama created by Ryan Murphy, where she plays a divorce lawyer in an all-female firm. Citing her appearance on "Actors on Actors," she mentioned she would be "channeling Laura Wasser." This follows her performance in Season 12 of FX's "American Horror Story" as Siobhan Corbyn.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the Kardashian family's upcoming episodes reflect not only the intrigue around their complex lives but also Hulu's commitment to delivering content that resonates with its audience. The next chapters in the Kardashian saga promise more twists, turns, and heartfelt moments that fans won't want to miss.