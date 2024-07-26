Olivia Culpo Insists Her Comments About Modest Wedding Dress Were 'Spun Out of Context'

Instagram Celebrity

When Olivia Culpo decided on her wedding dress, she never anticipated how her choice would ignite a controversy, prompting her addresses the unexpected backlash following the nuptials.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Culpo's June 29 wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey was a dream realized in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The former Miss Universe opted for a conservative, elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown, describing her desire to "feel like myself in every sense of the word."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Culpo explained her vision, which included a long-sleeve crepe ball gown with minimal makeup and a 16-foot-long lace veil. "I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form," Culpo said ahead of her wedding, prompting a wide array of reactions online.

Los Angeles-based stylist Kennedy Bingham, known online as gowneyedgirl, questioned Culpo's choice, suggesting she was pushing an agenda about how brides should look. The commentary led to both Culpo and McCaffrey defending her choices. Even Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb weighed in, praising Culpo's look on the "Today" show.

Reflecting on the criticisms, Culpo expressed her surprise, stating, "I was definitely very surprised. I feel like I personally like to give people the benefit of the doubt. And unfortunately, I feel like the words I said were spun out of context to fit an agenda that I did not have."

Olivia values the enduring essence of her wedding day and gown, adding, "The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they're choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that's it."

Despite facing backlash, she stands by her decision, emphasizing the importance of personal comfort and timelessness. For Culpo, the simplicity and elegance of her wedding dress were a testament to her individual taste and lifelong memories with her husband. "The first one felt so special to me - the simplicity of everything made it feel timeless and classic and traditional," she shared.

Addressing future brides, Culpo advises, "Stick to the vision you have in your head and don't worry about anything else. No matter what you wear, you will look absolutely beautiful because it's a beautiful day."

Now embracing her newlywed life, Culpo is also sharing her expertise in wedding planning, collaborating with Crate & Barrel to curate a registry of versatile kitchen essentials and timeless decor, reflecting the elegance seen at her wedding. "Our favorite thing to do together is cook," Culpo says, celebrating the simple joy of staying in and cooking in sweatpants.