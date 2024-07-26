'Superman' Crewmember Found Dead in Apparent Suicide at Movie Studios, Production Halted

Instagram Movie

A somber cloud has overshadowed James Gunn's 'Superman' production at Trilith Studios as news of a crew member's tragic death spread through the film industry, prompting a break from filming.

AceShowbiz - On Wednesday morning, July 24, a female Teamster working on the set of Warner Bros.' upcoming "Superman" film was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in her vehicle at Trilith Studios near Atlanta.

The Fayetteville Police Department confirmed the tragic incident, which took place around 6:47 A.M. on the studio lot. Officer Austin Dunn stated, "Evidence collected revealed no suspicion of foul play, nor is the investigation connected to any ongoing studio projects."

The crew member's death has left the tight-knit Atlanta production community deeply shaken. Sources said when director James Gunn became aware of the situation, he gathered the crew to inform them and called off the production for the day.

Production on the "Superman" film, in which David Corenswet stars as the titular hero and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, is currently in its final week. This film marks the first major project under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios. The plot follows the iconic superhero as he navigates reconciling his alien heritage with his human upbringing.

Located south of Atlanta, Trilith Studios - formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios - is a sprawling 1,000-acre campus with 32 soundstages and has hosted numerous high-profile productions, including Marvel's "WandaVision," "Loki," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." Recent productions also include Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," DC's "Black Adam," and Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis."

The tragic news has highlighted the importance of mental health support on film sets and across industries. The Teamsters and other unions have yet to comment on the incident. If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please seek help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more information.