Travis Scott's 'Circus Maximus Tour' Concert in Milan Sparks Earthquake Speculation

The hip-hop artist's high-energy performance at his 'Circus Maximus Tour' show in Milan caused attendees to believe the earth was shaking, sparking rumors of a possible earthquake.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s "Circus Maximus Tour" brought the stage to life in Milan on Tuesday, July 24, leaving fans in awe and the city buzzing with excitement. The energy was so electrifying that it led to an unusual phenomenon: people mistaking the vibrations from Scott's performance for an earthquake.

As Scott performed his hit anthem "FE!N" eight times in a row, the Ippodromo Snai La Maura open-field venue shook with the intensity of the crowd. Citizens reported feeling tremors and took to social media in disbelief.

"Am I the only one who heard the #terremoto in Milan?" one user asked. "Did I alone feel three good tremors of #Terremoto in Milan?" another user inquired in Italian.

While the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology did not report any seismic activity in the area, the vibrations caused by Scott's performance were undeniable. The rapper captured the surreal moment from above in aerial footage, showcasing a sea of people, phone lights, and mosh pits.

"LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM," Scott wrote on Instagram. "MILAN YALL OWE ME NOTHING. YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER."

This incident is not the first time a Travis Scott performance has been mistaken for an earthquake in Italy. Similar rumors surfaced during a show at the same venue in June 2023.

The "Circus Maximus Tour" continues its European journey throughout July, with stops in Germany and Spain. Scott's global tour will extend to South America in September, followed by a stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 9. The trek will culminate in Australia and New Zealand.