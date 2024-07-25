 
Travis Scott's 'Circus Maximus Tour' Concert in Milan Sparks Earthquake Speculation
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Music

The hip-hop artist's high-energy performance at his 'Circus Maximus Tour' show in Milan caused attendees to believe the earth was shaking, sparking rumors of a possible earthquake.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s "Circus Maximus Tour" brought the stage to life in Milan on Tuesday, July 24, leaving fans in awe and the city buzzing with excitement. The energy was so electrifying that it led to an unusual phenomenon: people mistaking the vibrations from Scott's performance for an earthquake.

As Scott performed his hit anthem "FE!N" eight times in a row, the Ippodromo Snai La Maura open-field venue shook with the intensity of the crowd. Citizens reported feeling tremors and took to social media in disbelief.

"Am I the only one who heard the #terremoto in Milan?" one user asked. "Did I alone feel three good tremors of #Terremoto in Milan?" another user inquired in Italian.

  Editors' Pick

While the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology did not report any seismic activity in the area, the vibrations caused by Scott's performance were undeniable. The rapper captured the surreal moment from above in aerial footage, showcasing a sea of people, phone lights, and mosh pits.

"LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM," Scott wrote on Instagram. "MILAN YALL OWE ME NOTHING. YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER."

This incident is not the first time a Travis Scott performance has been mistaken for an earthquake in Italy. Similar rumors surfaced during a show at the same venue in June 2023.

The "Circus Maximus Tour" continues its European journey throughout July, with stops in Germany and Spain. Scott's global tour will extend to South America in September, followed by a stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on October 9. The trek will culminate in Australia and New Zealand.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Travis Scott Reportedly Dating 50 Cent's Ex Cuban Link

Travis Scott Reportedly Dating 50 Cent's Ex Cuban Link

Travis Scott Extends Record-Breaking 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Travis Scott Extends Record-Breaking 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Travis Scott and Ice Spice Tease New Collaboration and Potential Album Features

Travis Scott and Ice Spice Tease New Collaboration and Potential Album Features

The Reason Why Travis Scott Ignored Police's Warn Prior to Miami Arrest Revealed

The Reason Why Travis Scott Ignored Police's Warn Prior to Miami Arrest Revealed

Latest News
A$AP Rocky May Hit Back at Drake in New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'
  • Jul 27, 2024

A$AP Rocky May Hit Back at Drake in New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'

Pregnant Lala Kent Gets Emotional While Recalling Recent 'Terrifying' Health Scare
  • Jul 27, 2024

Pregnant Lala Kent Gets Emotional While Recalling Recent 'Terrifying' Health Scare

Exclusive Bespoke Travel Arrangements in Bespoke Travel: Tailored Luxury Experiences
  • Jul 27, 2024

Exclusive Bespoke Travel Arrangements in Bespoke Travel: Tailored Luxury Experiences

Ashley Benson Flaunts Lean Postpartum Figure After Reacting to Ozempic Rumor
  • Jul 27, 2024

Ashley Benson Flaunts Lean Postpartum Figure After Reacting to Ozempic Rumor

Unlock the Thrill: Offbeat Remote Travels in Remote Adventures
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlock the Thrill: Offbeat Remote Travels in Remote Adventures

Top 10 Healthy Chips for Kids in Healthy Chips Stores
  • Jul 27, 2024

Top 10 Healthy Chips for Kids in Healthy Chips Stores