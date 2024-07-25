'Logan' Director James Mangold Calls Multiverses 'the Enemy of Storytelling'

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Movie

Mangold, who is also the director of upcoming films 'Walk the Line' and 'A Complete Unknown', expresses his disdain for cinematic multiverses, claiming they stifle storytelling.

AceShowbiz - Director James Mangold has made it clear that he has no interest in creating multiverses in his films. Despite helming several sequels, including "Indiana Jones" and the "Dial of Destiny" as well as "Logan" and "The Wolverine", Mangold believes that "multi-movie universe-building" is detrimental to storytelling.

"I don't do multiverses," Mangold told Rolling Stone, dismissing the idea of Joaquin Phoenix's Johnny Cash from "Walk the Line" appearing in his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown", starring Timothee Chalamet.

Mangold explained his aversion to multiverses, saying that they distract from the emotional impact of individual films by focusing on connections to other movies and Easter eggs. "It's more interesting to people the way the Legos connect than the way the story works in front of us," he said.

Instead, Mangold emphasizes the importance of creating unique characters and stories that stand on their own. "The goal becomes, always, 'What is unique about this film, and these characters?' Not making you think about some other movie or some Easter egg... You want the movie to work on an emotional level."

Mangold's distaste for multiverses extends to standalone sequels as well. He recently stated that he has no desire to direct any spin-offs from "Indiana Jones 5". "The amount of lore and Easter eggs and fan service starts to become antithetical to any of this stuff at a certain point," he explained.

Despite his opposition to multiverses, Mangold is still attached to direct a new "Star Wars" movie, which is expected to be a mostly standalone effort set centuries before the main storyline and focusing on the origin of the Force.