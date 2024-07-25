 
Teresa Giudice Calls Out 'Toxic People' for Spreading Lies Off Camera
The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' OG goes cryptic in a new lengthy Instagram message while calling out people who spread lies about her and her castmates off camera.

  Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice has a message for "toxic people." "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star went cryptic in a new Instagram post while calling out people who spread lies about her and her castmates off camera.

"I have been on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' for the last 14 seasons," Teresa began her statement in a Wednesday, July 24 post. She added, "During that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates."

The OG star of "RHONJ" went on pointing out, "What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies."

"It has affected all of us on the cast and our families. They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic," she divulged.

  Editors' Pick

The 52-year-old additionally asked her followers to "stop" the cycle of "hate and toxicity." She concluded, "I am asking everyone to stop engaging any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough. Love Love Love."

In the caption, Teresa wrote, "Love you all, Teresa." She also turned off the comments.

It's unknown what prompted Teresa to write the lengthy message, but fans believed that she was calling out fan bloggers in the said post. "Take Theresa [sic] out of this and it's a very very very true statement for all of Bravo fandom these days. People, the fan base, some bloggers and podcasters have gotten out of control and it's becoming strange. People are taking produced reality tv way too far in the real world," one fan said.

"there's a few bravo fan pages that this post should be aimed directly at…" another opined. "This is spin to imply she's not directed certain accounts to post certain things because it's got out of hand…." someone else suggested.

