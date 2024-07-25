'Superman' Actor Nicholas Hoult Wraps Up Lex Luthor Role as Filming Continues

Instagram Movie

Hoult, who portrays Lex Luthor in James Gunn's forthcoming Superman movie, has completed filming his parts, with the director showing his appreciation for the actor's contribution in an Instagram post.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - The DCU's upcoming "Superman" film is making strides in production. Nicholas Hoult, who plays the iconic villain Lex Luthor, has wrapped filming, but there's still plenty more to do before the Man of Steel hits theaters in July 2025.

The filmmaking team behind the highly anticipated "Superman" is busy at work, despite Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult having finished his scenes. James Gunn, the movie's writer and director, recently took to social media to share updates and express his joy over Hoult's contribution to the project. Gunn posted on Instagram about the wrap gift he received from Hoult, a copy of "Superman" #167, featuring a classic team-up of Lex Luthor and Brainiac.

"Thanks to Nicholas Hoult for this incredible wrap gift! No we're not done filming - only Nick is," Gunn wrote. The actor replied with a single heart emoji.

The excitement surrounding Hoult's performance is palpable, with set photos revealing him in Lex Luthor's iconic bald-headed look and a significant role in shaping the debut DCU film.

The filming of "Superman" continues, having recently completed a public shoot in Cleveland, Ohio. Gunn assured fans that major spoilers were kept under wraps during these public shoots, with only a few weeks of filming left before the project transitions into post-production.

The film's title, initially dubbed "Superman: Legacy", has been simplified to "Superman". Gunn highlighted that this change felt more fitting as they advanced from the first to the final script draft. The movie is set for a July 2025 release, and with Hoult's Lex Luthor bringing a memorable villainy performance, expectations are sky-high.