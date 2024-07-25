Kai Cenat Premieres Drake and Lil Yachty's Unreleased Joint Single

Instagram Music

The Canadian rap star and his frequent collaborator have yet to confirm when exactly they will release the new song, which title is rumored to be 'Supersoak'.

AceShowbiz - Kai Cenat gave fans a special treat during his latest live stream. On Tuesday, July 23, the Internet personality premiered an unreleased collaboration between Drake and Lil Yachty.

The title of the track, which contained a sample from Mr_Hotspot's "Goodness Gracious", remains unknown. The tune kicks off with the Toronto native spitting , "Cleopatra at the pyramids tonight/ Cinderella Benz, I got bucket seats inside/ Roll a backwood with my enemies inside."

In the chorus, meanwhile, the OVO boss rhymes, "Watching the moves and playin' it close/ S.O.D., super soaked." He goes on, "Rainy days isn't hers, matchin' coat/ We f**k on the jet, it feel like a boat, stayin' afloat."

Drake and Yachty have yet to confirm when exactly they will drop the song. The snippet, however, serves as one of many that fans received from Drizzy this year since Keinemusik previewed a song with the artist earlier this month during their headlining show at the Brooklyn Mirage.

While he has yet to release a new album in the wake of his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake made several guest appearances in these past months. In June, he teamed up with Snowd4y for "Wah Gwan Delilah", a parody of Plain White T's 2006 hit "Hey There Delilah." Later that month, the Grammy winner was featured on Camila Cabello's two new songs, "HOT UPTOWN" and "Uuugly".

Of the collaboration, Camila said, "I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough, and he really liked it." The former Fifth Harmony star went on to note, "[The feature] came out of a nontransactional place."

The songstress also explained how Drake's music had influenced her writing process. "I love him so much and I really listened to him a lot during my writing process for my album," she gushed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, before adding, "And I really felt like he would like my album." Their creative bond has indeed brought forth some of the album's most anticipated tracks.