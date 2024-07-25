 
This Is Why Matthew Macfadyen Felt He Didn't Mr. Darcy Role in 'Pride and Prejudice'
The 49-year-old English native, who stars opposite Keira Knightley in the flick, made the honest confession while discussing his early major career successes with 'CBS Mornings'.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Macfadyen might have impressed a ton of fans with his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in "[Pride & Prejudice]". However, in a new interview, the actor admitted that he felt he didn't fit the role and explained the reason why.

The 49-year-old made the honest confession while discussing his early major career successes with "CBS Mornings". He said, "I didn't really [enjoy it]... I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it."

Matthew went on to reveal, "I felt a bit miscast, like, 'I'm not dishy enough.' " The "Succession" star, however, acknowledged that "it worked out."

Matthew played Jane Austen's beloved hero in Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of the novel, opposite Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Bennet. Despite his uncomfortable feeling on-set, being recognized as Mr. Darcy in the flick is "flattering."

"Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, 'Were you Mr. Darcy?' " the English native added. "It's a good 20 years later. So I think, 'I can't be aging that badly.' "

Matthew is not the only "Pride & Prejudice" alum who felt miscast back in 2005. The late actor Donald Sutherland told Rolling Stone in 2018 that he asked director Joe "why the f**k" he was cast as the Bennet family patriarch.

"I kept trying to quit that damn job," Donald said at the time. “Joe [Wright] wouldn't let me! 'Joe, goddammit, I'm not right for this, why the fuck did you hire me for this?' 'You're fine, you can do it.' "

