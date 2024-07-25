Glen Powell on Whether He's Returning on 'Top Gun 3': I Have a Date'

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Movie

Tom Cruise initially sparked speculation about the possibility of 'Top Gun 3' earlier in July after attending the European premiere of 'Twisters' in support of the Texas hunk, who stars in the disaster epic.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Glen Powell is returning to "Top Gun 3". During a live interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast alongside his "Twisters" co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, the Texas hunk confirmed that he's got a start date on the film.

"I mean, I have a date," the 35-year-old said. Whether that means a start date for getting back in the gym or returning to pilot school or an actual filming start remains to be seen. Powell respsonded “absolutely not” when asked if there were any more “Top Gun 3” details he could share.

Tom initially sparked speculation about the possibility of "Top Gun 3" earlier this month. At the time, he attended the European premiere of "Twisters" in support of Glen, who stars in the disaster epic.

Glen first teased his return for the follow-up to "Top Gun Maverick" in January. At the Sundance Film Festival for his film "Hit Man", he was stopped by the Variety Studio presented by Audible, during which he shared people's reaction to the news about a third "Top Gun" movie. He revealed that he started getting a lot of text messages inquiring about the project. "People looked at me like I knew what was going on," he said.

While claiming that the project is shrouded in secrecy, at least to him, the "Scream Queens" alum teased, "There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon...but it was confidential to me." He added, "I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, [Tom] Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time."

Glen went on hinting on his confidence that he will reprise his role as Lieutenant Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the supposed threequel. He said, "There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back...I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."

The pair's close relationship has also added to the speculation. The "Mission Impossible" star has offered the "Anyone But You" actor guidance on navigating fame and increased attention, and their bond is centered on their shared passion for cinema.