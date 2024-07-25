Kevin Feige on How 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Could Inspire Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Return

Cover Images/20th Century Fox/Paramount Pictures/Faye's Vision Movie

The Marvel Studios president suggests that Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the third 'Deadpool' movie could encourage the return of characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, despite their previous exits from the MCU.

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reprising their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively. Speaking to DiscussingFilm, Feige pointed to Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as proof that it can be done successfully.

"That's the key, right?" said Feige. "How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we've been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine."

Feige emphasized the importance of respecting the characters' legacies. "I think Hugh's appearance and starring role in ['Deadpool & Wolverine'] is a great sign that it can be done - if great care is taken," he stressed.

Downey Jr. and Evans both exited the MCU in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame". Downey's Iron Man/Tony Stark died in the film, while Evans' Captain America/Steve Rogers passed the mantle to Anthony Mackie's Falcon.

Despite their departures, both actors have expressed interest in returning. Downey Jr. told Esquire magazine earlier this year that he is "surprisingly open-minded" to the idea, while Evans told GQ that he "wouldn't say never."

Feige has previously stated that he wanted to keep Iron Man's death in "Endgame" intact. However, with the multiverse playing an increasingly significant role in the MCU, there are potential ways to bring the characters back without altering the established timeline.

The possibility of Downey Jr. and Evans returning as Iron Man and Captain America has been met with mixed reactions. Some fans are eager for the iconic heroes to make a comeback, while others believe it would undermine the impact of their exits.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26 and its success could pave the way for the return of even more beloved MCU characters.