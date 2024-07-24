 
Prince William Not Interested in Squashing Feud With Prince Harry
AP
The Prince of Wales allegedly refuses to bury the hatchet with his younger brother, with whom he has been estranged since 2018 due to his decision to marry now-wife Meghan Markle.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Prince Harry seemingly won't end their beef anytime soon. According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales refuses to bury the hatchet with his younger brother.

"I have been saying this for months now - William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon," Christopher Andersen told Fox News on Tuesday, July 23. "William not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne."

The author of "The King" added it was "just the kind of person" William was. He went on noting that the husband of Princess Kate Middleton had "always been brought up to believe" this by his father, King Charles. "That if the system is to work at all, he comes first after the king - simple as that," he concluded.

Back in June, it was said that the Wales are keeping their distance from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, allegedly wanted to be "removed from stress or drama as possible as she completes her treatment."

As for Harry, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly concerned by the health issues that his father and sister-in-law face. "Harry's following it all from afar and extremely concerned," an insider divulged. "He just wishes he could be kept apprised more fully. He thinks it's callous and spiteful that he’s so isolated and out of the loop."

The strained relationship between Harry and William allegedly started back in 2018 as it stemmed from Harry's decision to marry Meghan. Harry, who shares two children with Meghan, detailed their tension in his 2023 memoir, "Spare", recalling their physical altercation. The book unsurprisingly heightened the tension between the Sussexes and the Wales.

Prince William's Staggering Annual Salary Revealed

Prince William and Prince George Offer Support to England Despite Loss at Euro Final

Prince William and King Charles Congratulate England's Triumph in Euro 2024 Semi-Finals

Prince William Caught on Camera Rocking Out at Taylor Swift's London Concert for 42nd Birthday

