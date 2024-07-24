Ice Spice Accused of Skipping Out on $20K Wig Bill

Instagram Celebrity

The up-and-coming female hip-hop artist, known for her track 'Princess Diana', faces accusations of not paying for over 20 custom-made wigs created for her tour.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice and her team are facing allegations of not paying for over 20 custom-made wigs reportedly crafted for her current "Y2K! World Tour". The accusations were made by Gia, the owner of The Bella Brand, a popular hair company.

Initially, The Bella Brand was commissioned to create 19 wigs for the tour, but Ice Spice's team later increased the order to 24. Gia, who had previously collaborated with the rapper, agreed to the additional order.

However, when it came time for payment, Ice Spice's team allegedly could not cover the cost. Gia claims that the payment date was repeatedly rescheduled and that the team eventually canceled the order one day before the wigs were due for delivery.

Despite the cancellation, Gia says that Ice Spice's team promised to pay a service fee for the inconvenience. However, she never received any payment. When Gia reminded Ice Spice's people of their outstanding balance, they reportedly refused to pay.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Gia accused the rapper's team of ripping off Nicki Minaj's wig game and questioned their business ethics. She also claimed that Ice Spice still owed her a wig that had not been paid for.

Ice Spice has yet to publicly address the accusations. The allegations have raised questions about the rapper's image and sparked speculation about whether she will ultimately pay the wig maker.

The incident has also highlighted the challenges faced by small business owners in the entertainment industry, where artists often have considerable leverage.