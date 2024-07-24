Jennie Garth Reflects on Mortality After Co-Stars Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry's Deaths

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 52-year-old actress opens up about the profound impact of losing her '90210' colleagues, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, on her outlook on life and mortality.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennie Garth, 52, has candidly discussed the emotional toll taken on her by the premature deaths of her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry. Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast "90210MG" with Tori Spelling, Garth shared her experiences and the lessons she has learned from their passing.

After Doherty's death at 53 following a courageous battle with breast cancer and Perry's tragic loss at 52 due to a stroke, Garth admitted to feeling "very fearful." She expressed her realization that the fragility of life could affect anyone in their close-knit circle, making the concept of mortality more tangible.

While Spelling, 51, acknowledged her own fearful nature, she revealed that Doherty's death had left her primarily with a sense of sorrow rather than fear.

Garth reflected on the bond they shared, recalling how Doherty inspired her with her strength and determination. She confessed that Doherty's passing had left her shocked and disheartened, despite knowing about her health struggles.

Garth and Spelling expressed their commitment to honoring both Doherty and Perry through their involvement in fan events for the iconic series. They spoke about the support and comfort they had found in being together and sharing their experiences in the wake of these tragic losses.

Garth emphasized the unwavering connection she feels with her former co-stars, a bond that transcends time and space. She acknowledged the unique understanding they had of each other's journey and the impact that sharing those experiences had on their lives.

The actress concluded by reflecting on the profound impact that Doherty's death has had on her, instilling in her the importance of living each moment to the fullest and cherishing the relationships she values.