Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman Not Dating Despite Speculation

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages Celebrity

The premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' brought together celebrities and fuelled speculation as the Victoria's Secret model's appearance sparked rumors of a romance with the actor.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated film "Deadpool & Wolverine" has generated a buzz as they embarked on a promotional tour. The world premiere in New York attracted a star-studded guest list, including Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and model Gigi Hadid.

Hadid's presence at the premiere ignited online speculation that she may be dating Jackman. Fans also expressed their wild speculations on social media, even suggesting that Hadid and Jackman may be dating. However, sources close to both parties have confirmed that they are not romantically involved. Hadid has been in a relationship with Bradley Cooper for the past year, while Jackman is single after his split from his wife last year.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance has reportedly blossomed into a "full-blown relationship," despite their busy schedules. The couple, who have a 20-year age gap, recently enjoyed a PDA-filled date night and share a common bond of parenthood.

Meanwhile, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to reunite Jackman and Reynolds after "X-Men Origins: Wolverine". The film has piqued interest with its secretive cameos. Blake Lively's appearance at the premiere fueled rumors that she may be playing Lady Deadpool, while Hadid's attendance also raised eyebrows.

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively have been friends since 2016 and share a close bond. Their coordinated red and yellow attire at the premiere emphasized their friendship.

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Hugh Jackman revealed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" allowed him to explore untapped potential in his iconic role. The film has been praised as a love letter to Fox-era Marvel movies and is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.