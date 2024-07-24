 
Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman Not Dating Despite Speculation
Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages
Celebrity

The premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' brought together celebrities and fuelled speculation as the Victoria's Secret model's appearance sparked rumors of a romance with the actor.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated film "Deadpool & Wolverine" has generated a buzz as they embarked on a promotional tour. The world premiere in New York attracted a star-studded guest list, including Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and model Gigi Hadid.

Hadid's presence at the premiere ignited online speculation that she may be dating Jackman. Fans also expressed their wild speculations on social media, even suggesting that Hadid and Jackman may be dating. However, sources close to both parties have confirmed that they are not romantically involved. Hadid has been in a relationship with Bradley Cooper for the past year, while Jackman is single after his split from his wife last year.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance has reportedly blossomed into a "full-blown relationship," despite their busy schedules. The couple, who have a 20-year age gap, recently enjoyed a PDA-filled date night and share a common bond of parenthood.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to reunite Jackman and Reynolds after "X-Men Origins: Wolverine". The film has piqued interest with its secretive cameos. Blake Lively's appearance at the premiere fueled rumors that she may be playing Lady Deadpool, while Hadid's attendance also raised eyebrows.

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively have been friends since 2016 and share a close bond. Their coordinated red and yellow attire at the premiere emphasized their friendship.

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Hugh Jackman revealed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" allowed him to explore untapped potential in his iconic role. The film has been praised as a love letter to Fox-era Marvel movies and is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Furious' Gigi Hadid Falling Out With Suki Waterhouse Over the Singer's Comments on Bradley Cooper S

'Furious' Gigi Hadid Falling Out With Suki Waterhouse Over the Singer's Comments on Bradley Cooper S

Check Out Gigi Hadid's Custom Ring for Taylor Swift With Nod to Travis Kelce!

Check Out Gigi Hadid's Custom Ring for Taylor Swift With Nod to Travis Kelce!

Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse of Fun Vacation With Daughter Khai in New Adorable Photos

Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse of Fun Vacation With Daughter Khai in New Adorable Photos

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'Cuddling' During Fun Dinner Date

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'Cuddling' During Fun Dinner Date

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin

Comic-Con 2024: Michelle Yeoh Back as Formidable Emperor in 'Star Trek: Section 31' Teaser Trailer
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Michelle Yeoh Back as Formidable Emperor in 'Star Trek: Section 31' Teaser Trailer

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively

Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant
  • Jul 28, 2024

Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant

DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back
  • Jul 28, 2024

DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back

Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Fourth Child Is a Boy
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Fourth Child Is a Boy