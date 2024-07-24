'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Pleads Not Guilty to Assault

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'Jersey Shore' star has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident at her New Jersey home involving an unnamed victim.

AceShowbiz - On June 2, Angelina Pivarnick was arrested after police responded to a call at her $1.3 million mansion in Freehold, New Jersey, where she resides with fiance Vinny Tortorella. She was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of the administration of law, and resisting arrest.

During a virtual court hearing held on July 23, Pivarnick entered a not guilty plea. Her attorney, James Leonard, argued that the incident was "very minor" and exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescription medication.

According to a complaint obtained by the Asbury Park Press, Pivarnick allegedly ran from police officers and attempted to lock them out of her home when they arrived. The complaint also states that she pulled away from officers and refused to obey commands after she was arrested.

An unnamed victim sustained "bodily injury" after Pivarnick allegedly struck him with her hands, causing "scratches, redness, and complaints of pain." She was also accused of damaging the victim's vehicle by hitting it with her hands.

Pivarnick was not taken to jail but was released on a summons and ticket. The next court hearing is scheduled for late August.

The arrest is the latest in a series of incidents involving Pivarnick and Tortorella. In November 2023, police responded to a domestic altercation at their home, but no charges were filed. In August 2023, Pivarnick called 911 after an alleged incident of domestic violence, but she declined to press charges.

Despite the incidents, Pivarnick and Tortorella are still engaged and reportedly planning their wedding.