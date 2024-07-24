'Summer House' Star Paige DeSorbo Defends Herself for Wearing Daring Dress to Friend's Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Reality TV star Paige DeSorbo 'sticks by' her wardrobe choice as she faces backlash for donning a see-through outfit at her friend's destination wedding in Saint-Tropez.

AceShowbiz - Paige DeSorbo, star of "Summer House," recently faced criticism after wearing a sheer, lace dress to a friend's wedding in Saint-Tropez. Despite the backlash, the 31-year-old reality star has robustly defended her fashion choice, emphasizing that the context of the wedding was far from traditional.

DeSorbo attended the extravagant nuptials of stylist Alexa Eshaghian and former football player Wilton Speight, a couple she described as among the most stylish she had ever known.

The ceremony was a lavish, black-tie affair, complete with "acrobatic dancers inside of flower petals" and other extravagant features. Speaking on the "LadyGang" podcast, DeSorbo explained, "I was in Saint-Tropez. I wasn't at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. It was a very different type of wedding."

Her outfit - a black corset top coupled with a completely see-through, lace skirt featuring a thigh-high slit - piqued significant interest on social media. "The most beautiful wedding I've ever been to," she captioned photos of the event on Instagram. The photos showcased her dress, which was paired with black pumps, a matching clutch, and minimal jewelry, achieving a chic Old Hollywood aesthetic.

However, not all of the feedback was positive. Many commenters felt her daring ensemble was inappropriate for a wedding, with some suggesting it was too competitive with the bride. "Epic fail," one user commented, while another echoed, "This just wasn't wedding appropriate."

Despite the criticism, DeSorbo pointed out that the bride herself was particularly fond of the dress, and noted that she wouldn't have chosen such an outfit for a more conventional setting. "I would never have worn this to a wedding in America," she affirmed.

Furthermore, she sought approval from her friends and the bride before finalizing her decision. "Not a single person batted an eye," she noted, revealing that several other guests wore equally daring outfits.

The reality TV star's defensive stance extended to her frustration with the unwarranted judgment from people unfamiliar with the unique wedding environment. "It just proved to me that not a lot of people have been to a wedding in the South of France," she remarked.

In a world where fashion often revolves around personal expression, DeSorbo's choice highlights the tension between individual style and societal expectations, especially in specific social contexts. As she concludes, "I loved that dress. I stick by it."