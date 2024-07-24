Meghan Markle Spotted Enjoying Cozy Lunch With Brad Paisley's Wife Kimberly

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo/Instagram Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex and 'Father of the Bride' star Kimberly Williams-Paisley were spotted dining together at a Montecito restaurant, enjoying Italian cuisine during the cozy outing.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle recently expanded her starry friendship circle. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted sharing a meal with actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley at a trendy Italian restaurant in Montecito, California.

On Sunday, July 21, Meghan Markle, 42, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 52, were seen leaving Tre Lune, a popular Italian restaurant known for attracting Hollywood celebrities. The duo's meetup was captured in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, revealing that the pair enjoyed pasta and wine while catching up on each other's lives.

Both alumni of Northwestern University, Markle and Williams-Paisley share more than just an educational background. Williams-Paisley shot to stardom with her role in the 1991 film "Father of the Bride," whereas Markle is best known for her character in the legal drama "Suits." Their careers converged in different ways, leading both women to embrace philanthropy.

Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation, launched in 2020, addresses various social issues, including food insecurity. One of its notable collaborations is with chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. Similarly, Williams-Paisley and her husband Brad Paisley opened The Store in Nashville to provide free groceries to families in need, having provided nearly 1.3 million meals during the first year.

During their lunch, the Duchess sported a classic summer ensemble with a white Anine Bing button-down tucked into jeans, Chanel flats, and accessories from Ray-Ban and Dior. On the other hand, the Nashville star opted for a breezy blue dress paired with a sling bag and sneakers.

Though this was the first time Meghan and Williams-Paisley were photographed together, their shared industry backgrounds and mutual friends suggest an organic connection. Apart from their college connection, their dedication to charitable causes has solidified their bond.

The meetup happened just two weeks after Meghan accompanied Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards, where Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. This honor celebrated his military service and contributions to the Invictus Games, a sports event for injured veterans.

Meghan has always highlighted the importance of friendships throughout her career and personal life. Her social circle includes high-profile names such as Serena Williams who have supported her through various public and private challenges since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

The lunch at Tre Lune was not only a social occasion but also a testament to the powerful connections Meghan and Williams-Paisley continue to foster in their personal and professional lives, further demonstrating their commitment to giving back to the community.