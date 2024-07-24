Snoop Dogg Mourns the Death of Cousin and Artist Who Created Iconic 'Doggystyle' Album Cover

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg recently shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his eldest cousin, Darryl "Joe Cool" Daniel, the talent behind the iconic "Doggystyle" album cover.

On Instagram, Snoop Dogg posted a poignant tribute to his cousin Joe Cool, stating, "R. I. P. my big cuzn joe cool" accompanied by a video of Joe Cool at the studio with Snoop's 2017 track "Promise You This" playing in the background.

Joe Cool, known for his trademark illustrations under the name Joe Cizzool, significantly contributed to Snoop's early branding, creating the groundbreaking artwork for the "Doggystyle" album. He also designed the "Gin and Juice" single cover and the art for Snoop's albums "The Last Meal" and "The Doggfather".

Daz Dillinger, another cousin of Snoop and Joe Cool, also paid homage with an Instagram post featuring photos of the three of them together, along with samples of Joe Cool's artwork. In his heartfelt message, Daz wrote, "REST N PEACE DARYL JOE COOL DANIEL. MY BIGG CUZZN THIS REALLY HURTS WE GREW UP TOGETHER U WAS THERE FROM DAY ONE IM GONE REALLY REALLY MISS U BIGG CUZ."

In addition to his work with Snoop Dogg, Joe Cool left a lasting impact on the art world. Notably, he collaborated on artistic projects for globally recognized brands like Adidas, Supreme, and 7-11, and authored a children's book titled "Where's the Cheese?". He was also involved in comedy, acting, and motivational speaking, showcasing his multifaceted talent.

Joe Cool's story is not just one of artistic achievement but also of personal redemption. In the early 1990s, he was grappling with drug addiction and had been incarcerated. During this time, Snoop Dogg reached out, urging him to get clean and create the "Doggystyle" cover.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment with HipHopDX in 2013, Joe Cool said, "I didn't think it would be iconic, man. And then when it sold as many as it sold, and I seen my s*** up there, it just gave me… like damn. I can't believe it. My artwork is out there, 'cause Snoop let it come. He gave me the opportunity, man. He got me a little bit of 15 minutes of fame up in the world. It's been 20 years, man. He gave me that opportunity. Man, I love him for it."

More recently, Joe Cool dedicated his efforts to working with drug and alcohol recovery non-profits. He remained a staunch advocate for rehabilitation facilities like Safe Refuge and continued to influence the next generation with his unique mix of artistry and personal resilience.

Fans online echoed the sentiments of Snoop and Daz, acknowledging the loss of a unique talent who created some of hip-hop's most iconic visuals. From his humble beginnings to becoming a beloved figure in the art and music communities, Joe Cool's legacy will undoubtedly live on through his unforgettable contributions to hip-hop culture.