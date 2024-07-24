Zendaya Butting Heads With 'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Amid Season 3 Long Delay

TV

The bond between Zendaya and 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson is reportedly on rocky ground, with recent developments hinting at deep-seated tensions amid season 3 delays.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - The professional relationship between Zendaya Coleman and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, once described as "thick as thieves," has seen better days. The stressors began piling up as Levinson, who was supposed to focus on "Euphoria" season 3, shifted his attention to another HBO project, "The Idol".

The mismanagement and chaotic production of "The Idol", starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, further exacerbated Zendaya's frustration, leading her to confront top HBO executives Casey Bloys and Francesca Orsi about the neglect of "Euphoria" third season scripts.

Levinson's involvement with "The Idol" not only tested his relationship with Zendaya but also resulted in backlash regarding the toxic work environment on set. Rolling Stone's expose on "The Idol" production chaos only deepened Zendaya's dissatisfaction. According to the report, crew members described the series as "sexual torture porn" and a "rape fantasy" orchestrated by a "toxic man."

Adding to the turmoil were Levinson's strained relationships with his production partner, Kevin Turen, and his wife, Ashley Levinson, who took over Turen's duties after a controversial split. Turen's sudden death in November 2022, at just 44 years old, left many questioning the impact of their broken partnership on his mental and physical health.

As insiders reveal, Levinson's working style - obsessive, boundary-pushing, and often overwhelming - has left a trail of tension. His partnership with Turen, characterized by sharp contrasts, found superior creative synergy which, despite Levinson's genius, arguably required Turen's management for balancing risks. Now, with Zendaya distancing herself and Turen's demise, concerns grow over how "Euphoria" third season will fare.

Stars like Sydney Sweeney express eagerness to return under Levinson's directorial helm while others like Jacob Elordi remain ambivalent. However, HBO assurances came on July 12, promising the top cast's return although challenges in harmonizing diverse and conflicting creative inputs persist.

Zendaya's recent demand for changes, including rejecting Levinson's initial story ideas for season three, underscores the ongoing tension. Despite Levinson's significant talent, the necessity for an external "voice of reason" is highlighted amidst claims that his spouse, now executive producer, lacks the boundary-setting prowess Turen had.

While the tragedy of losing Angus Cloud, another beloved "Euphoria" star, adds to the series' woes, the road ahead appears thorny. Whether Levinson and Zendaya can rekindle their collaborative magic to anchor Euphoria back as a crowd-puller remains to be seen.