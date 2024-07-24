Robert Pattinson May Star Alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 'Die, My Love'

Cover Images/John Palmer Movie

In a riveting new collaboration, the 'Batman' actor is set to star alongside the Oscar-winning actress in Lynne Ramsay's latest thriller, adding excitement to an already star-studded cast.

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson, best known for his roles in "The Batman" and "Twilight", has reportedly joined the cast of "Die, My Love", a new thriller directed by Lynne Ramsay. The news, confirmed through multiple sources, has created quite a buzz as it marks the first time that these two Hollywood A-listers, Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, will share the screen.

"Die, My Love", which is set in a remote, forgotten rural area, revolves around a mother who grapples with psychosis and struggles to maintain her sanity while facing the breakdown of her marriage. Although detailed information about Pattinson's role remains under wraps, the movie promises to dive deep into themes of mental health challenges and marital discord, laced with Ramsay's distinct dark humor.

"It's about mental health...and the breakdown of a marriage," Ramsay explained in a previous interview. "But it's really f**king funny. At least I think it's funny... But I'm Glaswegian, so I've a really black sense of humor."

Ramsay, who co-wrote the script with Enda Walsh, will direct the film. Jennifer Lawrence will not only star but also executive produce "Die, My Love" through her Excellent Cadaver production banner. The production is also backed by industry giants like Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calderwood.

Pattinson's involvement in "Die, My Love" is part of a prolific phase in his career, following his roles in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman". Warner Bros. was so impressed by his performance as Batman that Pattinson was tapped for Bong Joon Ho's upcoming sci-fi thriller "Mickey 17", set for release on January 31, 2025.

The role in "Die, My Love" keeps Pattinson busy until he gears up to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in "The Batman Part II", which is expected to start production in early 2025. "I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more," noted Alfred Pennyworth depicter Andy Serkis during a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024.

With no current release date set for "Die, My Love", fans are eagerly waiting for more details about this intriguing collaboration. Stay tuned as this high-stakes thriller continues to develop.