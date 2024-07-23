Johnny Depp's Chilling Encounter With Girl Ghosts at Nevada Mansion Detailed

Cover Images/Robert Smith/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is reportedly left petrified after he's woken twice by a pair of pretty poltergeists that remind him of the kids in 'The Shining' movie.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp may have gone through a toxic marriage and a fierce legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, but nothing prepared him for an encounter with supernatural beings. The actor has reportedly been left petrified after he's awakened by a pair of girl ghosts during his stay at the famed Mackay Mansion in the Old West mining boomtown of Virginia City.

A source tells RadarOnline.com about the paranormal activity that the Hollywood star caught in the allegedly haunted joint, "Johnny says he was sound asleep when something woke him." The 61-year-old "wasn't sure if he heard a voice or a sound ... but standing at the end of his bed were two young girls," the source shares.

The girl ghosts reportedly reminded Johnny of the kids in the film adaptation of Stephen King's book "The Shining" and "they scared the heck out of him." The ghostly girls allegedly didn't speak but stared at him before slowly dissolving.

The following day, the "Alice in Wonderland" star told his manager about what he saw the night before, but his manager didn't seem to be surprised. "He said the girls had been seen before," the source further details. "They were believed to have been Emma and Lily, the daughters of a staff member."

Needless to say, the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" star was shocked to see the two girls, who are blamed for repeatedly messing up a bed in an empty upstairs room. The source says, "Johnny says he doesn't scare easily but it was certainly 'unsettling,' " adding that the actor says "he's always on the lookout for apparitions."

Johnny has not spoken publicly about the alleged chilling experience, but the Mackay Mansion's proprietor didn't deny that there have been stories of alleged apparitions at the famed mansion. "Various guests reported seeing two thieves, who were shot trying to rob the onetime owner's safe of gold bars and silver, a servant woman roaming the second-floor hallway, and an old colonel who is usually seen in the kitchen," the proprietor recalls.